MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted in connected to the 2007 murder of a 16-year-old in Mobile was transferred from a Florida prison to Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, according to jail documents.

Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, was brought from Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumter County, Fla. Woods is accused of killing Shaywanna Robinson on Aug. 7, 2007. At the time of her killing, neighbors said Robinson was two weeks away from her 17th birthday.

The Mobile Metro Jail log shows Woods has been arrested more than two dozen times over the past 21 years. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more details about his most recent arrested and his transfer Monday from Florida to Mobile.

FCC Coleman is a federal prison complex for male inmates operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It houses more than 7,000 inmates between four facilities and a prison camp.