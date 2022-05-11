MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting into a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Tayari Callaway, 20, is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle at Mcdonald’s drive-thru off Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Officers were called to the shooting Sunday, May 8 at about 9:30 a.m.

The shooting happened after Callaway and another got into an argument while waiting in the drive-thru, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Officers believe that Callaway got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim sped out of the drive-thru and Callway drove west along Grelot Road into Cimarron Ridge Apartments. The victim was not injured, but the vehicle had been shot, according to the release.

If you have any information about Callaway’s whereabouts, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.