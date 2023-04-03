CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The man wanted for allegedly running over a person with his pickup truck Tuesday in Chickasaw has turned himself in, according to officials with the Chickasaw Police Department.

Douglas Pratt, 31, turned himself in to the police on Sunday morning. Officials said Friday that Chickasaw residents should use “extreme caution” if they came into contact with Pratt. A “Be On the Lookout” was released by law enforcement. Pratt is “known to use drugs.”

Police said Pratt hit someone with his white GMC pickup just after midnight on March 28 at the Chickasaw Safe House, which is near the Chickasaw Civic Theatre.