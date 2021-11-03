Man wanted for questioning in Prichard hit-and-run

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police want to question a man in connection to a September hit-and-run.

Police want to question Ralph Ellis Taylor Jr. about the Sept. 10 hit-and-run that happened on St. Stephens Raod near Al’s Tire Shop. They also want to question him about a truck that was stolen from the Walmart shopping area off Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard on Sept. 9, a day before the hit-and-run.

Police say the truck that was stolen from there is believed to be the vehicle that hit Hilbert Enlers on Sept. 10. and then fled from the area.

If anyone has any information about this case or the whereabouts of Taylor, call the Prichard Police Department or Lt. R. Martin with the Major Crimes Division at 251-452-2211.