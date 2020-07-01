Man wanted for Prichard homicide in police custody

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police say they have the man wanted in connection to a February murder in custody.

Xavier Kiyoshi Davis was taken into custody Wednesday. Davis was wanted for the murder of George Earnest Paige III. Paige was shot during an argument at a convenience store on Dunlap Circle. Paige was transported to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story.

