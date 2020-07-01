Man wanted for Prichard homicide in police custody

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police say they have the man wanted in connection to a February murder in custody.
Xavier Kiyoshi Davis was taken into custody Wednesday. Davis was wanted for the murder of George Earnest Paige III. Paige was shot during an argument at a convenience store on Dunlap Circle. Paige was transported to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tow truck driver responding to crash struck by vehicle, knocked over side of bridge
- State offers no protocols for dealing with a student who tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning
- WATCH: UAB, Jefferson Co. leaders and other community leaders provide COVID-19 updates
- Tracking the Tropics: Different stages of hurricane development