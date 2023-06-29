PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and his uncle were arrested after they were found to be in possession of illegal drugs and multiple guns, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said deputies arrested Justin Slater on Tuesday, June 27 after they found him with a blunt cigar on Warren Street in Prichard. Deputies also found $1,822 in the center console of his vehicle. Slater was also on probation at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

On June 28, deputies discovered that Justin had a female partner deliver a package with illegal drugs to his uncle, Joseph Slater’s, home. The release said deputies executed a search warrant of the uncle’s home and found one pump shot gun, one rifle, three handguns, one bag of eight grams of synthetic marijuana, one gram of cocaine, one digital scale and a pyrex glass container.

Joseph Slater was arrested and charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, synthetic marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.