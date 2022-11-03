MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man turned himself into detectives Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Baltimore Street on Oct. 25, according to a release.

Kelton Franks, 21, was transported to Metro Jail after turning himself into detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday, Nov. 3.

Officers responded to 1010 Baltimore Street, Oaklawn Homes, for one shot at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Officers learned a “known subject,” shot someone during an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. Police did not release the name of the person shot.