MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said 37-year-old Ralph Carmichael turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend Sunday night.

Carmichael is charged with domestic violence burglary, assault and domestic violence assault.

Police said the man who was shot is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to a previous release, Carmichael “unlawfully entered” his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her current boyfriend. Carmichael then assaulted the woman.