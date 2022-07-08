MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted by police on attempted murder charges turned himself in to Mobile County Metro Jail on Friday, July 8. The charges stem from a woman’s shooting on July 3.

Deandre Jackson 28, was charged after he turned himself in to Metro Jail on Friday, July 8. Jackson was named as a suspect after police were called to Springhill Medical Center Sunday, July 3.

A woman came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the woman was shot at her home off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jackson was charged with Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence Assault 1st and Certain Persons Forbidden.

This is not Jackson’s first domestic violence charge. He was previously charged with Domestic Violence 1st, Domestic Violence 3rd and Domestic Violence (strangulation or suffocation). The charges spanned back to 2020.