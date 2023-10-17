MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man attempted to rob a Dollar General Store in Mobile Monday night, according to the police department.

Officers were called to the dollar store on Travis Road for a report of a robbery complaint. When they arrived, officers learned that a man —with his face covered and armed with a gun — entered the store and demanded money from the cashier, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The cashier couldn’t open the cash register, which led to the would-be thief leaving the store without taking anything, according to police.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.