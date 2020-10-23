MPD: Man tries to leave scene of accident, later arrested for DUI

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 61-year-old man was arrested for a DUI Thursday night after fleeing the scene of a car accident on Government Street and Ann Street.
The victims of the crash stated they were stopped at a traffic light when Ronald Clausheide Jr. hit their vehicle from behind. He then tried to leave the scene but was located shortly after and detained.
The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
