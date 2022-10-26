MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said broke into another man’s house, stole items and then was shot at when the victim “tried to detain the subject,” according to a release from the MPD.

Johnny Bullard, 42, was transported to the hospital for treatment then moved to Metro Jail.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Ann Street at around 6:40 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in reference to a burglary and one shot. Police learned Bullard broke into a man’s home, and tried to take things from him.

The man whose house was broken into tried to “detain Bullard.” That’s when Bullard “became aggressive and charged toward him.” The man shot Bullard who sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”