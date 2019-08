MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A hidden gem, just a few miles from the heart of Downtown Mobile, in search of a new look! We're talking about Chickasabogue Park. Mobile County Environmental Services is preparing to make some serious changes and they need your help.

It's one out of two amazing parks in Mobile County in need of a new look. This comes after Mobile County Commissioners authorized funding to develop a master plan for public access locations in the county. Chickasabogue Park, located just eight miles from Downtown Mobile, Offers a lot of cool features like water sports, biking trails, camping sites, and so much more.