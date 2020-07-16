Man ties up wife with bedsheets, electrical cords, forces her to withdraw money from ATM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say tied his wife up in bedsheets and electrical cords and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM.

On Tuesday, July 14, at about 10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Abilene Drive East in reference to an unlawful imprisonment involving a robbery.

The victim said her husband threatened her with a kitchen knife if she didn’t give him a large sum of money. She said when she refused to give him the money, he restrained her with bedsheets and electrical cords.

Police say minutes later, he made her drive him to the ATM on Airport Boulevard, west of the airport, and withdraw a large sum of money from her account. The man took the money and fled on foot. A warrant for the husband’s arrest is forthcoming.

LATEST STORIES