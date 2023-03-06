A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle police officer was left with a broken bone after a man threw a soda can at him Saturday, according to a release from the Citronelle Police Department.

Around 12 a.m. Saturday, an officer was on Centre Street, near Highway 96, when he first had contact with Kyle Jamal Patton. Police said Patton began to argue with the officer and did not identify himself.

The release claimed that Patton was carrying a full soda can and threw it at the officer from a close distance. The can hit the officer on the left side of his face and caused a broken orbital bone. Patton then ran from the scene.

Later Saturday morning around 8:30, officers found Patton on Augusta Street. Police said Patton resisted arrest but was ultimately arrested. Officers did a search of Patton and found a crystal-like substance.

Patton is charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.