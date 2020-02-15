MPD: Man thrown from vehicle in crash on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saturday morning crash on I-10 left a man badly hurt.

MPD can only confirm a man was thrown from his vehicle and seriously injured.

On February 15, 2020 at approximately 3:12 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash with possible life-threatening injuries.The driver was traveling eastbound on I-10 attempting to exit onto I-65 northbound when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the guardrail. He was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital. There has not yet been an update on his condition status. MPD Email

News 5 will work to get more details as they become available.

