Man threatens Mobile firefighters with knife

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says 61-year-old Ronald Hurd was arrested Monday morning after a Mobile Fire captain was cut with a knife and two firefighters were threatened.

MPD says a man pulled a knife and threatened a firefighter around 3:30 a.m. at the MFRD station on South Lafayette Street.

The arrest report says the fire captain went to assist and was cut on the hand. The suspect then threatened another firefighter with the knife and fled.

Hurd was located nearby and taken into custody. He is charged with assault, menacing and drug possession.

LATEST STORIES: