Man thanks stranger for helping him escape car fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Undraye Crawford was driving to work Monday morning when a man in the van next to him flagged him down to tell Crawford there were flames coming from the bottom of his car.

Crawford pulled into the CVS at the corner of Schillinger Road and Three Notch Road. He was able to get out of the car just moments before the entire thing went up in flames.

Crawford says it’s because of that stranger’s kindness that he was able to escape unharmed. “I would like to give him thanks. I don’t know his name or whoever he was, but that was kind of a person to do,” said Crawford.

Crawford’s Jeep Grand Cherokee is totaled. The cause of the fire is not yet known.