PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a teenager were shot on Tuesday morning in Prichard, according to officials with the city.

Prichard Police responded to a reported shooting incident on the 1600 block of Victory Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found two people had been shot when they arrived.

One of the subjects was identified as Jarvis Bohannon, 20, and the other was a 15-year-old boy. The boy suffered from a single gunshot wound.

According to city officials, there is no clear motive at this time.

Those with information about the shooting can call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.