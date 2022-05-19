MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was caught on camera hitting police officers and being tased after a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road has been arrested.

Adnen Hannachi, 27, allegedly refused to comply with police orders and became disorderly, which led to a struggle. Hannachi was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after officers tased him.

The accident occurred on Thursday, May 12 and exactly seven days later on May 19 Hannachi was released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

Hannachi was charged with three counts of assault and obstructing justice using a false identity.