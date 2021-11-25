Man Tased after striking police vehicle during chase, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police Tased a man when he bailed from a car after a police chase, during which he struck an officer’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, at about 7:34 p.m., police officers tried to pull over a vehicle at Broad and St. Anthony streets, but the driver sped away as officers approached.

During the police chase, the driver made a U-turn and struck an officer’s vehicle. The chase ended on Telegraph Road, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran away. A short foot chase ensued, and the officer deployed his Taser and was able to take the man into custody.

Officers recovered a backpack that they say the man tossed during the foot chase, which contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Michael D. West, 24, was arrested and charged with attempt to elude, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.