MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police tased and took a man into custody after an overnight pursuit.

The pursuit began close to Fairway Drive and ended on Pleasant Valley Road near Cottage Hill after MPD used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Witnesses told WKRG News 5 that the suspect tried to run away on foot after the vehicle pursuit ended.

The suspect, who has not been named at this time, was tased by officers to prevent him from running. The cause of the chase is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and WKRG News 5 will update you as soon as we have more information.