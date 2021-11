MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Government Street.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning near Little Flower School, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Police had Government Street blocked off while they were on the scene investigating.

The extent of injuries to the person who was transported to the hospital is unknown.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.