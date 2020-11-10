Man suspected to have warrants flees officers, crashes car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say 27-year-old Quinton Perryman was suspected to have warrants after officers stopped him but as they asked for identification, he drove off and crashed his car on Clay Street Monday morning.

According to MPD, Perryman was pulled over at 9:07 AM Monday during a traffic stop. After officers asked to identify him, he fled and a pursuit ensued.

In the midst of the pursuit, Perryman crashed his car in front of Clay Street and was later arrested for eluding officers and the warrants say police.

