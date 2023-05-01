MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was lucky to be alive Monday morning after crash landing an ultralight aircraft in south Mobile County near the St. Elmo Airport.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the St. Elmo community. Witnesses told WKRG News 5 that the pilot made an emergency landing in a dirt pit west of the airport.

Friends said the pilot had engine trouble. The pilot called a friend first because he did not know how to describe his location to first responders.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Aerial views of the scene were captured by the News 5 Sky Drone.

The plane, an Aerolite 103, is designed for short distances. They are also designed to crumple in a crash the same way land vehicles are designed to do.

We are told the pilot was essentially trapped inside the crumpled aircraft. First responders were able to pull him out.