MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man allegedly involved in the armed robbery of his ex-girlfriend turned himself in Tuesday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Alex Neal, 29, was arrested after he surrendered at Mobile Metro Jail, according to the release.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Pathway Apartments for a domestic burglary report. When they arrived, they reportedly learned that Neal, two men and a 17-year-old broke into the victim’s apartment armed with guns.

The men stole property before leaving, the release stated, noting the victim was not injured.

The 17-year-old was arrested Sept. 16 and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.