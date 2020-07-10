Man struck on DIP, injuries unknown

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 50-year-old man was struck on the side of the road near Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill road.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time. WKRG News 5 has crew on the way to the scene.

