Man struck on DIP, injuries unknown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 50-year-old man was struck on the side of the road near Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill road.
The condition of the man is unknown at this time. WKRG News 5 has crew on the way to the scene.
