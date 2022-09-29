MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning.

Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.

The crash happened Thursday, Sept. 29 at Monroe County 136, about two miles west of Excel in Monroe County, according to the release.