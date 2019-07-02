Man struck by lightning in Mobile taken off life support

UPDATE 5:47 P.M. 7/2/2019

Charles Jackson has died after being taken off life support, according to the family.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/19/2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of the man struck by lightning Sunday says he is still on life support.

His family identified him as Charles Jackson. Valeria Jones, Jackson’s sister, her brother was on top of the roof of his mother’s home in Africatown with their brother making minor repairs when he was hit.

His family has set up a fundraising account to help pay for medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page says he was struck by lightning bolt in his chest and exited through his right leg.