MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police said they arrested a man who was allegedly riding his bike on the wrong side of the road without lights and was found with three stolen catalytic converters late Thursday night.

Joseph Carey, 58, was charged with used detached catalytic converter, possession of burglar tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police pulled Carey over at around 11:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Victory Lane.

Carey was found with three stolen catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.