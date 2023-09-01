MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a woman’s car and wrecked it, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station on Dauphin Island Parkway at 2 a.m. Friday for a report of a stolen vehicle. The release said the victim left her car unattended while running and a man she knew asked for a ride. The woman allegedly told the man to wait, however, when she returned to her car it was gone.

Later in the morning, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Airport Boulevard and Air Terminal Drive. Officers said the man involved was the same man who was accused of taking the woman’s car. Torkri Miller, 44, was taken to the hospital and, upon his release, he was arrested for theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.