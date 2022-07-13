MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have said that they are investigating a car burglary where a woman was in the passenger seat.

According to police, on July 13 around 2 a.m. officers were called to a Pilot Truck Stop in Theodore about a disorderly complaint. The victim alleged that a male, who they did not know kicked the back exit door of the business open.

Officers said when the man was in the parking lot he jumped into a tractor-trailer truck that had a woman in the passenger seat. The woman then jumped out of the truck and the man left the scene. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.