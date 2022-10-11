MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with several crimes after Mobile Police said he stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another car Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Rickey Clements, 21, was transported to Metro Jail and charged with the following:

theft of property (first-degree)

leaving the scene of an accident

attempting to elude

reckless endangerment

property damage

According to the release, officers were called to the 4000 block of Schillinger Road around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and the driver sped off, leading officers on a chase.

In the middle of the chase, Clements crashed into another car at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Carol Plantation Road.

The driver “surrendered to officers” when he lost control of his car at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Gunn Road. The driver whose car was hit was not injured.