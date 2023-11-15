MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly avoided a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m. that day, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle they saw at Dauphin Street and Broad Street.

According to the MPD, the driver refused to stop and led the officers on a low-speed vehicle chase, which ended on Scott Street when the driver reportedly turned down a dead-end street.

Richard Ingram, 25, was arrested and was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude.

He has since been released from jail after making his $10,500 bond, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

Ingram has a court date set for Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

