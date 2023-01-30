MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man over the weekend for stealing a car from a car dealership.

Officials said their officers were called to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile on Saturday around 8:15 a.m., for a stolen car. Officers were shown surveillance footage where an unknown man left the dealership in one of their cars.

Officers said they found the car on the 100 block of Hemley Avenue, near Old Shell Road, and a man who matched the description of the man seen on surveillance footage.

Arthur Watson, 27, was arrested for the crime.