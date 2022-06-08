MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was stabbed around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Officers received a call about one person being stabbed on South Broad Street in Mobile, Ala. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound. The man said he was physically attacked and stabbed by someone who he didn’t know.

The man was taken to the hospital but his wounds are not life-threatening. Officers said the suspect had fled the scene by the time they got there. MPD officials said this is an ongoing investigation.