MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was stabbed around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
Officers received a call about one person being stabbed on South Broad Street in Mobile, Ala. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound. The man said he was physically attacked and stabbed by someone who he didn’t know.
The man was taken to the hospital but his wounds are not life-threatening. Officers said the suspect had fled the scene by the time they got there. MPD officials said this is an ongoing investigation.
