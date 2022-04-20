MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a stabbing near the University of South Alabama’s campus quarters Wednesday night.

Mobile Police were called to the area Wednesday, April 20 near University Boulevard and Bit and Spur Road where one man was found with a stab wound.

The man was stabbed in his leg while he was trying to help a woman. The man was taken to Mobile Infirmary and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.