MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road Monday evening.

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to the scene around 7 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 53-year-old man was treated for multiple stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.