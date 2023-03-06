A man was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute Sunday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute Sunday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to the Compass Urgent Care on Airport Boulevard after a man came in with a stab wound. Officers arrived and found that the man and his girlfriend got into a dispute that happened at a different location, which led to the girlfriend stabbing him.

The man drove himself to the urgent care and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Jasmine Thames, 18, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.