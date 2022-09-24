PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23.

Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old man with several wounds on his upper body.

The man told officers he was with another person when a man he did not know came up to him and assaulted him. Police say the victim refused to be taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries on the scene.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.