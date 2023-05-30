MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed after he accidentally bumped into another man while at a sports bar in downtown Mobile, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Springhill Medical Center on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man who arrived with a stab wound. When they got there, officers found that the victim had bumped into a man at a bar, leading to a verbal altercation.

Later, the victim reencountered the man he had accidentally bumped into along with other people he did not know. A fight occurred between the victim and these people. One of the men involved in the fight pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the release. The suspects then left the bar.

The victim was treated for his injuries but is expected to recover. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.