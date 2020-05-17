Man seen doing push-ups in the middle of I-10

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dispatcher at Mobile County 911 said they received a couple of calls about a man doing push-ups in the middle of I-10 at around 4:15 Sunday morning. I was driving to work this morning and near the Dauphin Island Parkway exit on I-10 westbound I spotted a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder and what I thought was a large piece of debris in one of the center lanes.

I moved to avoid whatever was in the roadway. As I passed I could see that it was a man doing push-ups in the middle of I-10. I called 911 and let them know what I saw. When I returned about ten minutes later the man was no longer there but the disabled vehicle was still in the left shoulder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories