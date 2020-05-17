Man seen doing push-ups in the middle of I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dispatcher at Mobile County 911 said they received a couple of calls about a man doing push-ups in the middle of I-10 at around 4:15 Sunday morning. I was driving to work this morning and near the Dauphin Island Parkway exit on I-10 westbound I spotted a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder and what I thought was a large piece of debris in one of the center lanes.
I moved to avoid whatever was in the roadway. As I passed I could see that it was a man doing push-ups in the middle of I-10. I called 911 and let them know what I saw. When I returned about ten minutes later the man was no longer there but the disabled vehicle was still in the left shoulder.
