MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash.
Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash.
This happened at the 1000 block of West Cardinal Drive, near Michigan Avenue. The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and an arrest has not been made.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.