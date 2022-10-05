MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash.

Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash.

This happened at the 1000 block of West Cardinal Drive, near Michigan Avenue. The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and an arrest has not been made.