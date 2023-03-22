MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot at a Mobile apartment complex while standing under a breezeway, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to University Hospital on Tuesday just after 3:45 p.m. for a man that had been shot. Officers arrived at the hospital and determined that the man had been shot at Jefferson Place Apartments. The man told officers he was standing in a breezeway when he was hit by a bullet.

The man arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle and had an injury that was not life-threatening. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.