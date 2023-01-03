Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street.

Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also called to the 100 block of Davidson Street, near Dr. Matrin Luther King Jr Avenue.

When officers arrived at Davidson Street they found that the victim was parked in a parking lot at the 1000 block of Government Street when a man he didn’t know walked up to him and started shooting at his car.

The victim received a non-life-threatening graze wound. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.