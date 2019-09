MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Krista Tippett, the host of On Being podcast and radio show will be the speaker at Dauphin Way UMC's annual Dill Lecture Series on September 22nd at 5:30 pm. Rev. Michael Precht with Dauphin Way UMC joined us to talk about it. Here's a look at our conversation:

Guest: This year we have Krista Tippett, the host of On Being podcast and radio show. She's a Fulbright Scholar with a Master's of Divinity from Yale; she's a New York Times best selling author and winner of the National Humanities Award. She's coming on September 22 at 5:30PM to talk about "the Adventure of Civility," and how churches can listen and speak in ways that overcome individual differences to bring about real transformation.