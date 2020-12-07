Man shot to death in Satsuma, police asking public for information

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A 49-year-old Satsuma man was shot to death Sunday morning on Bayou Avenue East.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Satsuma Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Bayou Avenue East. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Brent Allen was taken to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Shortly after arriving at University Hospital, Allen succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Satsuma Police Department are currently following up on numerous leads, but anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Satsuma Police Department at 251-675-0151. Information provided will remain confidential. You can also text tips to 251-620-6016.

