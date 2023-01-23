MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man showed up Springhill Medical Center early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man told officers he was outside his apartment complex, Woodside Apartments, when he was shot. The man claimed he was outside when an unknown man “accidentally discharged his weapon.”

The man that shot fled from the scene. The victim was taken to Springhill Medical Center for his non life-threatening injury.