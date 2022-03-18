MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was shot outside his home Friday, March 18.

According to police, a man shot the victim while he was standing outside of his home. The victim was treated at the hospital. He had no life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of Farnell Street near Johnston Avenue just before 2:15 p.m. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect in this case.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.