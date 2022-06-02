MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot Wednesday, June 1.

Police were called to University Hospital in reference to one person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man who claimed to have been shot on Ziegler Boulevard. The suspect is unknown at this time.

